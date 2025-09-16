WWE Sending Big Main Roster Names, Former NXT Champs & Wrestling Legend To Homecoming

WWE NXT Homecoming is tonight, and the special episode's moniker is shaping up to be very accurate. The company has announced on X that former champions Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, Finn Balor, and Bobby Roode have been added to the growing list of names making their return to the brand tonight. They'll be joined by former NXT GM William Regal, appearing onscreen for the first time since rejoining the company

Roode is especially notable, as he hasn't wrestled since suffering an injury in 2022, but the 49-year-old has remained with WWE as a producer. Last year, Roode offered an update on his wrestling status by stating that he'd been cleared for a return but wasn't in any rush to start performing regularly again. It's not yet clear if Roode's return will result in him wrestling again or if he's simply making an onscreen appearance for tonight's big show.

In addition to the previously mentioned names, Homecoming will include former NXT talent Rhea Ripley, Carmelo Hayes, Johnny Gargano, and Tomasso Ciampa. Tiffany Stratton was set to compete on tonight's show, but due to Stratton not being medically cleared, Lyra Valkyria will wrestle at Homecoming instead. Former NXT star Tyler Breeze will also wrestle his first WWE match since 2021.

Tonight's show marks NXT's return to Full Sail University in Florida. "WWE NXT" was taped there for years before moving the production to the WWE Performance Center in 2020. The episode is being constructed as a throwback to the "Black and Gold" era of NXT, with talent from years past clashing with some of the brand's current stars. As usual, "NXT" will broadcast tonight at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.