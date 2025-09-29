Former WWE, Current AEW Star Comments On Possibility Of Karrion Kross Joining Company

When Karrion Kross' WWE contract expired this past August, many fans believed that AEW would be interested in signing him following his growth in popularity over the summer. Although there's been no indication that AEW is pursuing Kross just yet, a former WWE star who is currently signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion recently shared his thoughts on the idea of the 40-year-old being "All Elite."

Speaking on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Ricochet touched on Kross becoming a member of AEW's roster by listing opponents he could step in the ring with while complimenting the uniqueness of his character.

"Yeah, he's great. I think again, you think Karrion versus Ospreay is a great match, versus Takeshita would be a great match, versus Fletcher, versus Swerve," Ricochet said. "I feel like there would be a lot of great matches that he could have. He's a great character. He would be great at any company because I think he brings something that the fans want to see. They were obviously showing that they want to see it ... Him and Scarlet both, they got a great package."

Since leaving WWE, Kross has easily become one of the hottest free agents in the industry and has main evented shows in promotion's such as DEFY Wrestling and WrestlePro. On Friday, October 10, Kross is set to enter battle with Matt Cardona at House Of Glory's With Glory Comes Pride event after the former NXT Champion attacked "The Indy God" at GCW Homecoming.

