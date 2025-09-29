Bryan Danielson Reveals When He Found Out He Was Joining AEW Commentary Team

Bryan Danielson has found himself in a new role in AEW. He will be trading in his trunks for a suit while he sits behind the commentary desk for future episodes of "Dynamite."

In a recent conversation with "Pario Magazine," Danielson recounted the informal way he learned about his latest assignment.

"How it came about is that it had been mentioned, but I didn't find out the same way everybody else found out on Sunday. I got a text message like, 'hey man, so you're gonna be at 'Dynamite' this week, right?' And I was like, huh? And then they sent me the tweet that Tony Khan just sent out, and I was just like, oh, okay, yep. Tony and I had talked about the possibility of it, but I didn't know it was a real thing until Sunday."

It is clear that Danielson is fiercely loyal to Khan since his debut in the promotion in 2021 and this isn't the first time that Khan has kept talent in the dark. "The American Dragon" goes on to talk about his philosophy when it comes to commentating pro wrestling.

"My philosophy from a commentary standpoint is to do whatever I can to move the story along, to help viewers follow the stories that we're trying to tell."

The commentary booth is not an unfamiliar place for Danielson. Fans may remember his broadcast debut when he called matches alongside Mauro Ranallo during the Cruiserweight Classic, receiving glowing remarks for his work. We'll see how he fits in with the AEW booth for a promotion that is in need of a spark.

