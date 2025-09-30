Why Shotzi Says She Was 'Drowning' On WWE Main Roster, Desperately Needed Release

The leap from "NXT" to WWE's main roster is supposed to be a coronation, a moment where a young performer makes their presence known on a global stage. However, as longtime fans know, that isn't always the case. Many "NXT" stars fall through the cracks on "Raw" or "SmackDown," whether it's their fault or the creative on the main roster letting them down.

Shotzi Blackheart departed WWE in May. During a recent interview with "TMZ," Blackheart spoke about her experiences with the transition from "NXT" to the main roster.

"It felt like right when I got to the main roster, I lost my groove. Because at "NXT," I felt everything was flowing for me. Creative really understood me, and every idea I had, they were down for. And then, I feel when I got to the main roster, I lost all of that."

Blackheart is continuing her wrestling journey after leaving WWE, stating that she feels refreshed again and is excited to return to the indies.

"Yeah, I really needed this. It's crazy now that I look at it, and it's like, everything happens for a reason. And I think WWE not renewing my contract was definitely something that I needed as a performer, just for my mental health, and for my confidence and everything. I'm just grateful that I've found the silver lining of getting released from my dream job."

It seems that Blackheart has a healthy mindset when it comes to the idea of losing your dream job, something that many people, not just wrestlers, experience in their lives. It's a helpful reminder that life goes on.

