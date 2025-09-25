Ex-WWE Women's Champion Stephanie McMahon Comments On Possibility Of 'One More Match'

The legacy of Stephanie McMahon will soon be solidified when she enters the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026. McMahon's presence as a pivotal character in The Attitude Era, and her behind-the-scenes contributions throughout the 2000's made her a surefire candidate for the Hall of Fame.

The last McMahon standing in WWE hosted Nikki Bella on her podcast, "What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon?" when the topic of one more match came up.

"Seriously, Big E asked me last night. He goes, 'so do you have one more match in you?' And I'm like, no, have you seen this division? I was like, I will embarrass myself and the business if I try to hang with these women."

The recently returned Bella noted that she had the same initial thoughts as McMahon, stating how daunting it was to walk back into WWE with how talented the current women's division is. And for good reason. It is pretty inarguable that the female locker room, both on the main roster and "NXT," is deeper than it has been in any other period in wrestling history. Bella notes her optimistic view on her career.

"It's cool because I have a lot to build and get to, and it's fun to push my limits. But I have so much grit that, like, I'm gonna do it."

It seems McMahon is content with her in-ring contributions and has no desire to step back in the ring. Her last match was at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed with her husband Triple H to take on a debuting Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle, a match that heavily exceeded expectations.

