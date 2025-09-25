Backstage Details On Jazmyn Nyx's WWE Departure, How Much She Turned Down

The wrestling world continues to talk about Jazmyn Nyx, who announced she will not be re-signing with WWE. Reports are that the two sides were nowhere near close on terms.

WWE was interested in signing Nyx to another contract, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. However, the promotion did not increase her proposed salary. Sapp notes that Nix made $75,000/year on her last contract, and the new multi-year offer was for the same amount. It is unclear if the deal included annual escalators.

Many new signees in "NXT" start around the same rate that Nyx was making. However, some of the promotion's top stars make upwards of six figures. Currently, the main roster minimum is $350,000.

Nyx has been vocal about her departure, saying that she is only speaking up because she saw people online talking about how she made six figures in "NXT," which clearly was not the case.

Another thing about WWE contracts is that in many cases, the talent have to cover gear and other expenses out of pocket, which apparently is a common topic of discussion in the "NXT" locker room. These issues are most likely exacerbated after the talent has to hear about how well WWE's business is performing, including multi-billion dollar rights deals with Netflix and ESPN.

Despite WWE's interest in retaining Nyx, she was unwilling to accept the same terms as her prior contract. Nyx was a member of the Fatal Influence faction, which many thought had a lot of potential. Her future in wrestling moving forward is uncertain.

