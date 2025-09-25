Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar's WWE Wrestlepalooza Win Over John Cena

Brock Lesnar left many WWE fans speechless last weekend when he destroyed John Cena with a half-dozen F5s in the opening contest of WWE Wrestlepalooza. As his former advocate Paul Heyman attests, he also left a number of them crying.

"Here's what I'll tell you about Brock Lesnar," Heyman said on the WWE Wrestlepalooza post-show. "I said it the night after Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar is not here to put smiles on people's faces. Brock Lesnar is here to put tears in the eyes of children."

The children in reference include those in attendance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as well as the thousands watching at home. For this premium live event, however, Cena arrived to the ring with several more while ring announcer Alicia Taylor officially introduced him. In Lesnar's case, Heyman made a surprise appearance down the entrance ramp to announce him, much like "The Oracle" had done many times before aligning with The Bloodline, and then The Vision.

Lesnar controversially returned to WWE on night two of SummerSlam, and in doing so, laid out Cena with an F5 to set the stage for their eventual in-ring meeting at Wrestlepalooza. Cena and Lesnar had faced off many times in the past, with Lesnar boasting a 4-2 in television singles matches heading into the September 20 PLE. Looking ahead, it has yet to be seen if Lesnar will continue his path of destruction with a new target. It is also unclear whether his reunion with Heyman is temporary or more permanent. Nevertheless, Heyman seems confident that "The Beast" will still have young viewers in tears.