Booker T Says These WWE Wrestlepalooza Opponents Weren't Clicking In Match

Among the WWE Wrestlepalooza card, Jimmy and Jey Uso marked their first televised tag team match in six months, with The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as their opponents and LA Knight as the special guest referee. Breakker and Reed ultimately emerged victorious in the bout, courtesy of a double spear followed by a Tsunami. Their collective in-ring performance, however, didn't win over all the viewers, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

"You could tell those guys were off. You could tell the chemistry just wasn't there. Let's just be honest here," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "If I'm not mistaken, that might be their first time working together. Jimmy and Jey just getting back together. It's like [Buff] Bagwell said when him and I had that match, 'My timing's off, Booker's timing's off.' Even from the chair shot, hitting Brunson Reed, for that to happen, for the chair to ricochet back and catch you square in the center of your forehead, things aren't clicking."

When further analyzing The Vision vs. The Usos, Booker stated that one of Breakker's final spears seemed different than his usual ones, though specifics on how weren't mentioned. On a more positive note, Booker applauded Knight for guiding the match, so much so that Booker gave him an unofficial "A" grade.

"[Knight] went out there and quarterback that thing and got those guys back on the right track when they were actually veering off kilter there a little bit," Booker said. "It wasn't the greatest tag match, but there again, it's hard to go out there and perform at the highest level each and every time."

