AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report 9/24/25

After "AEW Dynamite's" viewership significantly declined during its residency in the 2300 Arena, the program bounced back last week for the go-home show of AEW All Out, drawing 667,000 viewers for the episode. Despite this past Wednesday failing to exceed last weeks totals, "Dynamite" still posted a strong rating following the events from All Out on Saturday.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 638,000 viewers and posted a 0.14 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership slightly decreased by 4%, with the 18-49 demo staying even at 0.14. Although "Dynamite" failed to inch closer to the 700,000 viewer mark, its average audience has increased by 11% since last month, with the key demographic also improving by 17%. Unfortunately the same cannot be said for "Dynamite's" ticket sales, with AEW selling less than 3,000 seats for this past Wednesday's show. By comparison, "Dynamite's" two most recent visits to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh both sold over 4,500 tickets.

Despite the competition being strong on Wednesday night with "Survivor 49" premiering and the finale of "America's Got Talent" taking place, "Dynamite" managed to rank #6 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demo. This coming October, AEW will only continue to face stiff competition on Wednesday's with the 2025-26 NHL and NBA regular seasons set to begin. That said, with AEW continuing its streak of well-received pay-per-views and several stars like Pac and Orange Cassidy making their return to the company, hopefully "Dynamite" can maintain its audience above the 600,000 threshold going forward.