AEW Dynamite & Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/17/2025

AEW's September to Remember special, featuring both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" on September 17, saw significant growth compared to the previous week's episodes, following a major dip.

"Dynamite," which aired from 8 to 10 p.m., drew 667,000 viewers on average, up from the 584,000 viewers from last week, reports "Programming Insider." That represents a 14 percent jump from the previous week, while it was higher by 21 percent when compared to the trailing four-week average of the show, as per "Wrestlenomics." There was also good news for AEW in the 18-49 key demographic ratings as the show drew a 0.14 rating, up from the previous week's rating of 0.12. "Dynamite" was reportedly the #5 show on cable in the key demographic on the night, while the WNBA Playoffs game between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty topped the charts with a 0.22 rating.

Collision aired immediately after Dynamite this past week, and the show rebounded in viewership and ratings, averaging 535,000 viewers, up from 235,000 the week before, more than doubling viewership in one week. The ratings too jumped by a significant margin, from 0.05 to 0.12 this week, ranking #6 on cable for the night, just behind "Dynamite." "Collision" was pre-empted this week but will return to its usual Saturday slot next week and will air live from Marshall Health Network Arena in Huntington, West Virginia.

This week's "Dynamite" and "Collision" were the go-home shows for Saturday's All Out pay-per-view, which will briefly go head-to-head with WWE's Wrestlepalooza.