AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/13/25

While the September 13 episode of "AEW Collision" didn't draw record-low numbers like the August 30 edition of the show, it appears as though college football is still impacting AEW's Saturday show even as the company speeds toward its next pay-per-view: All Out Toronto. The episode, taped on a Thursday from the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was down in viewership from the previous week by a reported 22 percent.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Collision" drew 235,000 viewers for its September 13 show that saw the Death Riders take on Paragon and a 10-woman tag team match. The show drew a 0.05 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, also down from the previous week's 0.07. Wrestlenomics reported that "Collision" ranked somewhere below the top five programs for the night on cable in the demographic.

The September 13 show was down by 11 percent compared to the trailing four weeks average of 266,000 viewers. It was down 17 percent compared to the trailing four weeks rating in the demographic. The show's overall viewership has improved since the August 30 show that drew only 195K total viewers and a 0.04 in the demographic. That week, there were drops in viewership across the board when it came to wrestling shows, however.

Those who tuned in to the latest episode of "Collision" on the road to All Out saw a newly-heel Daniel Garcia team with the leader of the Death Riders, Jon Moxley, to take on his former friends Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly in the main event. Elsewhere on the show, Kazuchika Okada defeated Michael Oku in a Unified Championship eliminator match and Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Jamie Hayter, and TayJay were defeated by Triangle of Madness, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford in a $500K 10-woman tag match.