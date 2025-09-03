AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/30/25

An easy way to tell that football season, both college and NFL, is back is taking a look at the wrestling ratings towards late August/early September. Both "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Collision" had felt the wrath of preseason NFL before college football took its pound of flesh this past Friday, dropping "SmackDown" to its lowest ever viewership. As it turns out, college football did even more damage to "Collision" the very next day.

Wrestlemonics and Programming Insider report that last Saturday's "Collision" drew 195K total viewers, and 0.04 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The drops were across the board for this episode, with total viewership falling 31% from the previous week's 281K, while 18-49 slipped an even stepper 43% from 0.07. The four week averages were also well down, with total viewership dropping 41% from 330K, while 18-49 fell 43% from 0.07.

It will come as little shock that the 195K represents the lowest number of total viewers in the history of "Collision," at least in regards to non-preeemption shows. It is not quite the case for 18-49, although the 0.04 does tie the February 1, 2025 episode for the lowest non-preempted number in the show's history. As noted, the root cause was college football, with games on ABC, ESPN, FS1, and NBC dominating the night, with MLB on Fox also drawing decent numbers. Despite the competition and low numbers, "Collision" still managed to finish 10th in cable in 18-49 for the evening.

"Collision" was mostly a table setter show, featuring the announcement that Mercedes Mone would defend the TBS Championship against Alex Windsor this Wednesday on "Dynamite." The other big development was a tease for the evil Hologram known as El Clon, who has since been revealed to be portrayed by the luchador Arez.