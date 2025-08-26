AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/23/25

2025 has seemed like a bounce back year for AEW, with the simulcast of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" on TBS/TNT and HBO Max seemingly strengthening viewership, while shows have largely been well received. But it hasn't been all sunshine and roses, as last week's episode of "Collision" found itself back in the 200K range, much lower than the show had been doing previously.

Unfortunately, the trend continued this week for Forbidden Door's go-home show. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that Saturday's "Collision" drew 281K total viewers and a 0.07 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Total viewership was down for the second straight week, albeit dropping only 2% from 286K. The one bit of good news was in 18-49, which was actually up, rising up 17% from 0.06. Total viewership was well down against the four week average, a drop of 19% from 345K, while 18-49 remained level at 0.07.

Despite the low numbers, "Collision" still rated in the top ten on cable for the evening, coming in at #8. For the second straight week, it appears viewership on cable was somewhat affected by the NFL, which has been taking a chunk out of "WWE SmackDown's" numbers on Friday night as well. In an ironic twist, the #1 game on Saturday featured the Jacksonville Jaguars, owned by AEW owner Tony Khan's father Shad Khan, which drew a 0.36 in 18-49.

"Collision" was headlined by the Young Bucks taking on old rivals Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in tag team action, with the Bucks ultimately picking up the win. Most would argue the biggest thing on the show was Konosuke Takeshita's first AEW appearance since he won the G1 Climax one week earlier. "The Alpha" continued his hot streak, defeating Tomohiro Ishii in singles action.