AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 8/16/2025

As AEW gears up for Forbidden Door, its flagship show "AEW Dynamite" remains a strong player in the key demo, despite seeing a decline in overall viewership. The same cannot be said for "Dynamite's" sister show, however, as the recent August 16 episode of "AEW Collision" is reported to have done abysmally in both viewership numbers and key demo ratings.

According to WrestleNomics, Saturday's episode of "Collision" saw only 286,000 viewers tune in. This is a 32% dip from August 9's 423,000 viewers, and a 22% decline compared to the past four weeks' average viewership of 366,000 viewers. These numbers represent "Collision's" lowest total viewership in its usual timeslot. "Collision" reportedly did not rank in Saturday evening's top 5 cable programs, having lost to NFL preseason games and UFC Fight Night. "Collision's" dropping viewership numbers, however, seems to be a negative trend, with a 6% difference August 2025's average of 354,000 viewers and August 2024's average of 377,000 viewers.

"Collision's" overall viewership dip is, unfortunately, complemented with poor performances in the key demo. August 16's key demo rating of 0.06 is 25% lower than August 9's rating of 0.08, and 14% lower than the past four weeks' average key demo rating of 0.07. These numbers represent a concerning negative trend for AEW's Saturday show: "Collision's" August 2025 average key demo rating of 0.07 is 42% lower than August 2024, which saw "Collision" bring in a 0.12 average key demo rating.

While broadcasting numbers are down, it seems that show quality is on the rise. As of Tuesday evening, Saturday's episode of "Collision" has received a 7.27/10 rating on Cagematch, out of 63 votes. This rating is a 2% increase from August 9's average rating of 7.15/10, and a 2% increase from the past four weeks' average show rating of 7.16/10.