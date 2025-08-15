AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/13/2025

The August 13, 2025, edition of "AEW Dynamite" has seen a decline in viewership, but a slight growth in the key demo, and even topped it for the night.

According to "Programming Insider," total viewership dipped slightly from last week, from 711,000 viewers to 690,000 viewers. This week's show's viewership is 10 percent above the four-week average of 630,000. However, year-over-year Q3 numbers are down, with an average viewership of 633,000 compared to 696,000 in 2024, according to "Wrestlenomics."

The show, though, topped the 18-49 key demographic for the night, with a rating of 0.17, which, despite being less than last week's 0.18 rating, was ahead of "Gutfeld," "Family Guy," and the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. The 0.17 rating was marginally higher than the four-week average of 0.16. Like overall viewership, the key demographic rating for the quarter is down significantly compared to the same period last year, with "Dynamite" averaging 0.22 in Q3 2024 versus 0.16 in Q3 2025.

The show's viewership started strong at 864,000 viewers in the first quarter hour, before declining throughout the show. It fell to the lowest viewership of 560,000 for the 9:30-9:45 p.m. slot, which featured the eight-man tag team match, the penultimate match of the night. It grew slightly for the main event, with the last 15 minutes averaging 570,000 viewers. The last quarter hour featured a backstage segment with The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley, as well as the final match of the night between The Opps and La Faccion Ingobernable.

Next week's "Dynamite" will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, and will be the final stop for AEW before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which is set to take place at The O2 in London, England.