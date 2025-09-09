AEW Collision TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/6/2025

It was not a good week at all for "AEW Collision" as far as the ratings went on August 30. Not only was the show down going against college football and the works, but the show actually drew its lowest total viewership in the history of the show, while tying it's record for the lowest 18-49 rating as well. With even more football on the horizon, it didn't seem like things would get much better for "Collision," which will make this past weekend's numbers a welcome reprieve.

Wrestlenomics reports that the September 6 edition of "Collision" drew 300K total viewers, and 0.07 in the all-too important 18-49 demographic. Given the lows of the previous week, these numbers represented a huge jump, with total viewership rising 54% from 195K, while 18-49 was up a whopping 75% from 0.04. Total viewership was more in line with the four week average, up 1% from 296K total viewers, while the demo was up 17% from 0.06.

"Collision" also improved its standing in the top ten in cable for the evening, placing 6th overall. Quarter hours show that "Collision" got a big boost in QH3, where it drew a show high 112K (0.08) in 18-49, and QH5, where it drew 332K viewers. The show also benefited greatly from its overrun, which drew a show high 351K viewers who caught the end of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe.

Those who did see that also saw the return of MJF, thought to be on his honeymoon, who cost Briscoe the match, much to Takeshita's annoyance. The rest of the event, which AEW owner Tony Khan later referred to as "perfect from top to bottom," featured Jon Moxley pulling out a victory over Daniel Garcia in the opener, FTR defeating Adam Priest and Tommy Billington, and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm leading Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron to victory over Megan Bayne and the Triangle of Madness.