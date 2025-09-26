Bully Ray Details Head-Scratching Aspect Of Cena-Lesnar At WWE Wrestlepalooza

Last weekend, WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar annihilate John Cena with a half-dozen F5s to win a match at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Lesnar's work wasn't done at that point, however, as then he laid out Cena with a seventh one for good measure afterward. Still, as WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray points out, the Cenation leader was somehow able to stand up and exit the ring on his own accord.

"That's the little part that had me scratching my head," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" before delivering his take on what should have happened instead.

"If you're going to go that far with a decimation of somebody, why not put the icing on the cake? Why not put the cherry on top? If you want to build to that last match, why not put John Cena in a position that we never thought we would see him in? And yes, in my opinion, stretcher him out because that lends to the destruction from Brock Lesnar. John Cena might be Babe Ruth, but he ain't f***ing Superman, and if he was, he just met his whoever Superman's arch nemesis was in bringing him down. That was Brock Lesnar. Go the full way. Once John walks away, I immediately think to myself, 'The beating couldn't have been that bad.'"

Given WWE's call for Cena to move on his own after the wreckage, Ray continues to wonder if the company had worries about making Cena appear weak, especially in the midst of his retirement tour. Rather than being stretchered out of Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Ray believes Cena could have at least received help from WWE referees, such as being carried out by them, to better sell the beatdown he took from "The Beast" just moments before in their Wrestlepalooza match.

