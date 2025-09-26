Bishop Dyer Says He'd Pay Money To Be In The Ring With This 'Explosive' AEW Star

Across his 13-year pro wrestling career, Bishop Dyer (formerly WWE's Baron Corbin) has shared the ring with a variety of powerhouses, high-fliers, and technicians. In the current landscape, though, he believes there's no one more "explosive" than All Elite Wrestling star Kyle Fletcher.

On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Dyer heaped praise for Fletcher and his near 40-minute in-ring performance against AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out. Dyer was evidently so impressed that he now wants to face Fletcher himself.

"Watching [Fletcher] go from standing still to full speed and being as crisp with his strikes. Like when Hangman was in the corner and he was doing those running kicks to him in the corner where he was starting in the opposite corner, it's like he's running a 4.2 [second], 40 [yard dash] and trying to kick his face off," Dyer said.

"I would pay money to get in the ring with Kyle Fletcher and have a match because I think we could absolutely tear it up. I want to be with someone who is that athletic, that explosive, because it's special and it stands out. I thought that was something in that match last night, even the Brainbuster through the table, they were selling things appropriately. But then when it was time to accelerate, they both are able to do so in a very special way."

Despite Fletcher's awe-inspiring efforts, Page ultimately emerged victorious in the All Out main event marathon, courtesy of an avalanche Dead Eye and a Buckshot Lariat. Fletcher still remains the holder of the TNT Championship, however.

