Report: Drew McIntyre To Join Fellow WWE Name On Cast Of Highlander Reboot

Last year, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his silver screen debut in "The Killer's Game," an action thriller starring wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista. Looking ahead, the two will reportedly reunite in another film, with this one being made under the Amazon MGM Studios banner.

According to Deadline, McIntyre has joined the cast of the rebooted "Highlander" alongside Bautista. The original film, released in 1986, featured Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Scottish immortal swordsman who battles other immortal warriors. Clancy Brown portrayed Connor's main rival, The Kurgan. In the remake, Henry Cavill has taken on the role of Connor MacLeod, with McIntyre reportedly slated to play his brother, Angus MacLeod. Bautista, known to WWE fans as "The Animal" Batista, will portray The Kurgan.

"Highlander" was said to be in pre-production earlier this month. Deadline reports that the film has since halted production due to an injury sustained by Cavill during his training, though it is expected to pick back up in early 2026.

Also in early 2026, WWE will set out on a European tour in the lead up to the Royal Rumble premium live event, which emanates from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 31, 2026. Whether or not "The Scottish Warrior's" acting responsibilities with "Highlander" will affect his potential Royal Rumble or tour appearances has yet to be seen.

The "Highlander" reboot is directed by Chad Stahelski. Additional cast members include Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, and Max Zhang. Interestingly, McIntyre portrayed Rory McKenzie, the brother of a fellow assassin named Angus, in "The Killer's Game."