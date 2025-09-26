How Kevin Nash Would Handle WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony, With WrestleMania 43 Overseas

The Class of 2015 and 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, Kevin Nash, is eager to see where, when, and how soon the 2027 Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held before the company flies halfway across the world and hosts its first-ever WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia. If he were left to book it, this is how Nash would do it.

"Well, I would tape the Hall of Fame because it didn't seem to hurt the 2020 Hall of Fame when we were in COVID," the former WWE Champion said on his "Kliq This" podcast. Speaking of WrestleMania itself, Nash mentioned later in the episode an interesting rumor he's heard make its rounds within the squared circle lately regarding the future of the annual springtime event: "Haven't you heard that there's going to be two WrestleMania's a year? I heard that."

Head's turned rather stunningly two weeks ago when Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced that WWE will host WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027. The press event was held in a closed-off conference room and broadcast online. Before they head there as part of the annual "Showcase of the Immortals," WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 31.

