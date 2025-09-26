Former WWE Champion Wants Match (And Promo Battle) With John Cena Before He Retires

John Cena only has five dates left remaining on his retirement tour, one of which has already been determined as he's set to renew his rivalry with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel. Whether Cena's other opponents will continue to be against his storied adversaries or younger talent remains to be seen, but there's one top "WWE SmackDown" star that is eager to face the 17-time World Champion before he retires.

Speaking on "Cheap Heat" with Peter Rosenberg, Drew McIntyre expressed that he'd like to fight Cena before the end of December, or at the very least engage in a promo battle with him.

"I want that match with him before he retires. So I don't know if I'm on the list. I want to be on that list. At least get me on that microphone with him. He is the absolute master on that microphone and I want to prove I can go with him and take him down as well."

McIntyre explained that he was aware of Cena's true colors before he turned heel at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year, stating that he observed him backstage and concluded that he is a "horrible human being." That said, now that Cena is a babyface once again, McIntyre is even more desperate to step in the ring with him.

"The John Cena we're seeing right now, that's the Cena I wanted to see. Again, I've said some horrible things I ever thought I'd say about him over these past, seven, eight months or whatever and I genuinely meant it. I was like, this is not the Cena I want to see ... I want this John Cena. He's been killing it. If he's going now, he's going out in a blaze of glory right now. These last couple of matches, Super Cena is back."

