Why Bishop Dyer Says Oba Femi Looked 'Green' On WWE NXT Ahead Of No Mercy

The main focus of "WWE NXT" on Tuesday was the invasion by various TNA stars, but that TNA takeover didn't happen until after NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA Champion Trick Williams fought for over 10 minutes in their winner-takes-all match. The match was ruled a no-contest after Mike Santana interfered, leading to a brand versus brand brawl, but Bishop Dyer, the former Baron Corbin in WWE, saw enough of the match. He said on "Busted Open Radio" while he really likes Femi and Williams, the NXT Champion looked "green."

"I thought for the first time in awhile, you saw Oba is still very green, to an extent," he said. "There were some moments, to me, like, the anticipation of these two. I wanted them to stand in the middle and stare each other down, because they're both so impressive looking... I felt they just kind of did, to me it came off and felt very rehearsed and they were trying to do, to me, when you get a Omega-Ospreay, where they counter everything and they get that pose off at the end... Last night, I felt like they were trying to do that."

Dyer brought up a few "awkward moments" where either Femi was moving too fast or Williams wasn't moving fast enough, and Femi had a "deer in the headlights look." The former WWE United States Champion said that the beginning of the match wasn't what he wanted to see from the two NXT stars, and he sees more for Femi.

"I could see someday an Oba versus a Brock Lesnar," he said. "That to me is a believable match and I want him to get there and I want him to get to that level."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.