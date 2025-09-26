Bully Ray Compares Lesnar-Cena From WWE Wrestlepalooza To Undertaker At WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar has had some controversial victories in the past, with his most recent being his squash of John Cena on "The Last Real Champion's" farewell tour at Wrestlepalooza. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray broke down Lesnar's dominant victory on "Busted Open Radio" and compared it to Lesnar's biggest, and perhaps most controversial, victory of his career: the ending of The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak at 21-0 at 'Mania 30.

"I always thought that Brock was the right guy to beat The Undertaker, because if not Brock, then who?" Bully Ray asked. "Because anything else would have felt like just a, 'Oh, this is a passing of the torch and I laid down for this guy.' Brock was the guy because Brock beat Undertaker definitively. I believe that Brock Lesnar destroyed The Undertaker the same way I believed that Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena."

He said that maybe Lesnar beating Cena is the right decision because of where they're going with Lesnar. Bully Ray said maybe WWE is building Lesnar to be "the immoveable force and irreputable object" once again, to possibly build someone else up to beat him. The Hall of Famer cited Lesnar's history and said when he does something, it usually means something.

"It either means something for a moment in time that propels somebody onto bigger and better things or it means something for Brock," he said. "Most of the time Brock is doing something for somebody else."

As of this writing, "The Beast Incarnate's" next opponent hasn't been named nor his next storyline set up. He is listed as a free agent on WWE's roster page.

