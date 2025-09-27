Scheduling Update For Upcoming AEW Shows, Return Of Tailgate Brawl

All Elite Wrestling trialed something new for their annual All Out pay-per-view in the form of the one-hour "Tailgate Brawl" that aired on TNT. The show took place right before the pay-per-view went live, with Zero Hour, AEW's traditional pre-show that airs before pay-per-views, streaming simultaneously online with a new sit-down format of Renee Paquette, Bryan Danielson, and RJ City discussing the pay-per-view while the matches happened on TNT.

The new format of having the pay-per-view pre-show air on cable television must have impressed people at Warner Brothers Discovery as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has discussed plans of making the "Tailgate Brawl" a permanent part of the AEW schedule. Meltzer noted that a recent WBD press release confirmed that the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 18 will have a "Tailgate Brawl" pre-show airing on HBO MAX and TNT at 7PM ET, while Zero Hour looks to remain as a sit-down show airing online.

Meltzer explained that the plan to have more "Tailgate Brawl" events is due to AEW airing their pay-per-views on Saturdays, particularly during the NFL season, with the go-home episode of "AEW Dynamite" before each pay-per-view being three hours in length. The third hour of the recent "September To Remember" special was effectively a one hour edition of "AEW Collision," complete with Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on commentary, who were also the announce team for the "Tailgate Brawl" as that is designed to be the unofficial second hour of "Collision," and the fourth hour of the go-home content AEW presents during a pay-per-view week.

AEW's schedule in October has already had some adjustments as the "Dynamite" will once again move to a Tuesday night on October 7 due to the Major League Baseball playoffs, with the show being billed as a "Homecoming" special due to it taking place at Daily's Place rather than the "Title Tuesday" special that had aired for the previous three years. The October 15 episode of "Dynamite," the go-home episode before WrestleDream, will reportedly be another three hour broadcast, while HBO MAX will get a special airing of this year's Dynasty pay-per-view on October 10, and a three-hour block of 2021 coverage on October 24.