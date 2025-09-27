Je'Von Evans Scores Big Win Over Josh Briggs In WWE NXT No Mercy Opening Contest

"The Young OG" Je'Von Evans is on a roll, and he picked up a victory over Josh Briggs to open "WWE NXT's" No Mercy on Saturday after challenging Sami Zayn, albeit unsuccessfully, for the United States Championship on "WWE SmackDown" the night before.

Briggs took Evans outside of the ring almost immediately, but ended up being the one to bounce off the stairs. Evans hit a cutter early, but Briggs kicked out. Briggs took control of the match with a backbreaker to ground Evans and keep him from bouncing around. He sent Evans spine-first into the barricade on the outside.

Evans started to rally and took it to Briggs in the corner. "The Young OG" went up top, but Briggs thought he was safe when he slipped out of the ring. Evans flew to the outside and hit his opponent with a crossbody. Back inside the ring, Evans hit a frog splash, but Briggs kicked out. It was then Briggs' turn to rally and he hit Evans with a clothesline to the back of the head, followed by two big boots and a knee to the jaw. He tried to take Evans up top, but Evans countered and landed on his feet, while Briggs landed face-first on the canvas.

Briggs tried to end the match with a pair of chokeslams, but Evans got his foot on the rope. After he riled up Briggs with his no-quit attitude, Evans hit a cutter out of nowhere, followed by his OG Cutter for the victory. Evans moves on to challenge TNA's Leon Slater for the X-Division Championship at Bound for Glory.