Shawn Michaels Explains Why This WWE WrestleMania Bout Was His Real Last Match

Shawn Michaels was once known as "The Showstopper" or "Mr. WrestleMania" because of the matches he had at the peak of his career in the 90s, where he almost always drew the House. However, as age caught up with the "Heartbreak Kid," he had to unfortunately slow down before officially retiring at WrestleMania XXVI.

Unfortunately, many fans are aware that Michaels stepped back into the ring during Crowned Jewel 2018, where he teamed up with Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane, but Michaels has written that match off.

"That last one, whatever, in Saudi doesn't do anything, doesn't have an effect on me in one way, shape or form," he said during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." Michaels then added that he considers his WrestleMania 26 match against Undertaker as his last match. "I feel kind of bad because I don't mean it in a negative way...That just felt like a, I don't know, like a special, separate one-off, you know?"

Michaels didn't plan for his matches with The Undertaker to be the end of the road, but couldn't deny the peace the matches brought him.

"There didn't feel like there was anything left to do; what more do you do except more of the same?" he asked, noting that this isn't wrong but that wrestling then becomes about something other than the love for the sport. The Undertaker has also shared his thoughts about WrestleMania 25 over the years, expressing how it was one of his greatest matches as far as technical wrestling. Michaels said his matches at WrestleMania 24, 25, and 26 are special to him because of the finality.

"I didn't know it at the time, but that's the biggest aspect of it," Michaels admitted. "I knew that not only was it coming to an end, but there was such peace with it."

