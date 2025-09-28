Booker T Reacts To Stephanie McMahon's Addition To 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

Earlier this year, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque officially took his place inside the WWE Hall of Fame. In 2026, his wife and former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon will do the same. On a recent edition of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T, part of the 2013 and 2019 WWE HOF classes, reacted to the news of Stephanie's upcoming induction.

"Stephanie did so much for this business behind the scenes," Booker said. "A lot of people don't see the real work. I've been around Stephanie since she was a little kid running around the arenas. Literally, I watched her grow up and become the boss, start directing and producing my vignettes. I used to hate it. I used to hate when Stephanie would produce my vignettes because we may have to do that damn vignette ten times for no reason other than she wanted perfection.

"Truly the best at her craft as well as a trailblazer for women," he continued. "So my thing is she's definitely warranted this honor, to get a chance to walk that aisle, thank the fans for this awesome, awesome ride that she was a part of and created a lot of it as well. It's definitely warranted. I'm so proud to see Stephanie make that walk. I'll be there for that one."

Daughter of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Stephanie has taken on a number of roles in relation to WWE, including "WWE SmackDown" General Manager, "WWE Raw" commissioner, chairwoman, and co-WWE CEO. In the ring, Stephanie enjoyed one reign as WWE Women's Champion as well as a grand stage match alongside Triple H at WrestleMania 34. Currently, she serves as the host of the "What's Your Story" podcast as well as "Stephanie's Places" on ESPN.

