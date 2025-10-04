WWE NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca Names Favorite Opponent So Far

In her first three years as a pro wrestler, Sol Ruca has locked up with notable names from TNA Wrestling and WWE's main roster. Her favorite opponent, however, comes right from her homebase in "WWE NXT."

"I'm going to have to say Lash Legend [is my favorite]," Ruca told "Going Ringside." "Every single time I'm in the ring with her, it's a blast. Even though she's a bougie bully, I still love working with her. She is a bougie bully, for sure. For me, she just likes to assert her dominance in the ring, but she's great to work with. I love her to death.

"That's another thing that I do love about working with her is I typically am the bigger person wrestling," she continued. "I typically am wrestling people smaller than me, which is also tough being a high-flier. Not normally do you see a high-flier being as tall as I am, so when I'm working with someone bigger, it's a time for me to show my strength and show a different side of my move set."

When asked to further describe her experience working with a powerhouse like Lash Legend, Ruca noted that much of her energy is spent trying to knock her off her feet, with multiple tactics sometimes being needed to do so. Ruca and Legend last shared a ring on the February 18 episode of "NXT," when the former teamed with Zaria to take on the latter and Jakara Jackson. The also met in a ladder match for the newly-minted NXT Women's North American Championship at "NXT" Battleground 2024. Kelani Jordan emerged victorious in that bout, though Ruca later claimed the title herself at "NXT" Stand & Deliver 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Going Ringside" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.