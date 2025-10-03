AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reveals How Special Tribute From Tony Khan In ECW Arena Came About

As a pro wrestling fan before a wrestling promoter, Tony Khan knows the significance of the arenas he books shows in, and often themes the show around the history of the building. Not too long ago, AEW held shows out of the fabled ECW Arena, where he gave tribute to ECW legend Taz as well as one other notable name. In an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, Jeff Jarrett explained how the tributes came to be as well as why they were significant.

"Tony did the, I would call it, the induction of Taz into the...Hardcore Hall of Fame, and so, you know, it's my understanding that Tony was looking for 'how do we pay tribute to the history of that arena?'" Jarrett said, adding that Blue Meanie and Jeff Jones explained to him how important the arena was to ECW. "[Tony] came up to me at the wedding and we had a quick conversation, and so I kinda got the heads up and started connecting the dots, and it all came together."

Jarrett then praised Khan for his knowledge about wrestling and for his efforts to get names like Doug Gilbert, the younger brother of Eddie Gilbert, who booked ECW before Paul Heyman, and for giving a tribute to Eddie as well.

"There were so many different stories, and I got a chance to share just one of them in the tribute," Jarrett noted, explaining how he and Eddie had a lot of history. "He was really good to me, I mean, when he came in and worked the Tennessee territory a couple times. I mean, we go so far back."