AEW's Jeff Jarrett Reveals How Special Tribute From Tony Khan In ECW Arena Came About
As a pro wrestling fan before a wrestling promoter, Tony Khan knows the significance of the arenas he books shows in, and often themes the show around the history of the building. Not too long ago, AEW held shows out of the fabled ECW Arena, where he gave tribute to ECW legend Taz as well as one other notable name. In an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, Jeff Jarrett explained how the tributes came to be as well as why they were significant.
"Tony did the, I would call it, the induction of Taz into the...Hardcore Hall of Fame, and so, you know, it's my understanding that Tony was looking for 'how do we pay tribute to the history of that arena?'" Jarrett said, adding that Blue Meanie and Jeff Jones explained to him how important the arena was to ECW. "[Tony] came up to me at the wedding and we had a quick conversation, and so I kinda got the heads up and started connecting the dots, and it all came together."
Jarrett then praised Khan for his knowledge about wrestling and for his efforts to get names like Doug Gilbert, the younger brother of Eddie Gilbert, who booked ECW before Paul Heyman, and for giving a tribute to Eddie as well.
"There were so many different stories, and I got a chance to share just one of them in the tribute," Jarrett noted, explaining how he and Eddie had a lot of history. "He was really good to me, I mean, when he came in and worked the Tennessee territory a couple times. I mean, we go so far back."
Jeff Jarrett also recalled Sting's touching tribute to Eddie Gilbert
Another notable name who made an appearance at the 2300 Arena was none other than "The Icon," Sting, who also shared history with Eddie Gilbert. Looking back at Sting's contribution to the tribute, Jeff Jarrett also praised his friend for sharing a story about Gilbert. "I knew, just as a real casual, Jim Hellwig – Ultimate Warrior – Steve Borden – Sting – came to Tennessee and they were the Blade Runners," he noted, recalling how both men were hired by Bill Watts back in the day. "Immediately, those two guys got paired up with Eddie Gilbert. Behind the scenes, Eddie was booking, loved the business, and he tried to teach them."
Jarrett noted that Sting's tribute ended up bringing so much heart to the night and also praised Tony Khan for his vision for the event. "Sting said that it was the two years that he spent with Eddie Gilbert, and the next thing he knows he's working main events," Jarret added, recalling how Sting claimed this led to his legendary feud with Ric Flair. "And Sting, honestly and candidly said: 'When I look on my career and look back on it, and Tony's mindset to pay tribute' and Sting admitted, which I thought was just incredibly vulnerable but so real, he's like: 'It gave me a real hard look to really think without Eddie's tutelage and care and passion for the industry, and willing to help me, I don't know if Sting has the career that he had...'"
'Without Eddie Gilbert's vision, is there an ECW?'
Eddie Gilbert's time as the booker of ECW occurred when the promotion was still known as "Eastern Championship Wrestling," before breaking away from the NWA and eventually being headed up by Paul Heyman. But, because of this, Jeff Jarrett believes that the legacy of ECW can't be spoken of without Gilbert. "Eastern Championship Wrestling, the precursor to ECW, Eddie was the driver, Eddie was the visionary, Eddie was the booker," Jarrett noted. "And so, when you think about Eddie's position...without Eddie Gilbert's vision, is there an ECW?"
Jarrett then pivoted back to Tony Khan, pointing out how anybody can be a fan of professional wrestling without knowing stats, but expressed how blown away he is that the AEW President understood the respect and position Gilbert had in the industry. "My hat's off to Tony, because I'll say: knowing the straw that stirred the drink, I just got so much respect for that. And Tony? That's what his tribute was about, let's pay proper respect to the guy that gave you the straw that really stirred the drink in Philadelphia," he said. "There would not be an AEW Dynamite, Collision, for three consecutive weeks – a Ring of Honor pay-per-view – in that building had it not been for Eddie Gilbert's vision."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.