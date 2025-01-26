WWE's Paul Heyman Reflects On ECW Matches He Feels Are Overlooked

ECW went out of business in 2001, but the influence of the promotion can still be felt to this day. Many of its top stars have gone on to have Hall of Fame careers, one of whom is the brains of the operation, Paul Heyman.

Heyman recently spoke with "Screen Rant," where he was asked about ECW matches that don't quite get the credit they deserve. He cited a feud from the company's later years as one that is underappreciated to this day.

"We, being ECW, got so much credit for the popularity of a three-way match, and I don't think there was a three-way match in history that was nearly as exciting as the series that was put together by Super Crazy versus Tajiri versus Little Guido, who later became known as Nunzio in WWE. I would suggest those three-way matches are the most underrated, the most underappreciated. And just because they were on the supporting part of the card for, at the time, big title matches that we were presenting and really pushing as the centerpiece of the promotion, people, just in terms of history, have lost sight of how influential Super Crazy versus Tajiri versus Little Guido was. And the quality of the matches that they put on stands the test of time," Heyman said.

To prove how tightly linked Super Crazy, Tajiri, and Little Guido are to this day, the three men were recently teammates at GCW's The People vs. GCW event at the Hammerstein Ballroom, a building that ECW made famous. The ECW originals picked up the win over Los Desperados in an action-packed six-man tag team match.