Backstage Update On Changing WWE Raw Start Times, Reasons For Shifts

WWE is reportedly planning to experiment with a few different start times for "WWE Raw" over the next few weeks.

"Raw," which over the past few weeks has aired an hour earlier than usual at 7 p.m. ET, is set to continue in that time slot for the September 29, 2025, edition of the show, according to "Fightful Select." This was the time slot for three recent "Raw" shows — September 15, September 22, and September 29. The change in time slots is due to WWE and Netflix wanting to test different start times following the start of the NFL. A previous report had stated that WWE and Netflix were wary that the NFL season would cause a dip in viewership, which is why they moved an hour earlier.

However, the "Fightul" report further adds that the time slot for the red brand is set to change as the October 6, October 20, and October 27 editions of the show will go back to its usual time slot of 8 p.m. ET. The reason for the change is that locals in the cities where it is to be filmed would face difficulties, with the report noting that fans in Sacramento and Anaheim — the locations for the October 20 and October 27 editions of "Raw," respectively — would have had to arrive by 4 p.m. WWE is apparently assessing its plans and start times for "Raw" shows at Madison Square Garden and Boston's TD Garden — the locations for the November 17 and November 10 editions of "Raw," respectively.

Meanwhile, one of WWE's upcoming international "Raw" shows, the October 13 edition, which will take place two days after the Crown Jewel PLE in Australia, will reportedly air at 8 a.m. ET. The October 10 edition of "SmackDown" will also take place in Australia, a day before Crown Jewel, and all three shows will be held at the RAC Arena in Perth.