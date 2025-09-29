Bully Ray Thinks This Star Is Next For Lesnar After Squashing Cena At Wrestlepalooza

Pro wrestling fans were perplexed to see John Cena destroyed at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WWE's Wrestlepalooza PLE. Bully Ray has now discussed the potential reason why the match was booked that way, analyzing how another WWE star could benefit from it.

Lesnar's first match since his return was against Cena, where he landed several F-5s to squash the 17-time world champion. Many questioned the logic behind it, but Ray argued on "Busted Open" that it could have been done to set up a match against Gunther, who could emerge as a hero in that match.

"[Brock] Says there is nobody out there who can do anything about it, and then Gunther's music hits, and that's why John Cena let Brock destroy him because that's starting to propel Brock to where we need him to be, so Gunther can be the hero coming back," said Ray.

The WWE Hall of Famer feels that Lesnar will never do anything without a legitimate reason, barring the segment with R-Truth. Ray thinks that Lesnar's goal now is to make some money and put over some stars.

"I guess he's not gonna do anything that doesn't mean anything. Brock will never miss a beat. What has Brock done that — I mean, I guess the thing with R-Truth the other night, I don't know why that happened. I don't know why that comedy bullsh*t happened. Who knows?" he said. "But Brock does everything for a reason, and I believe this next reason will be for Gunther. Brock knows that he can't — he's not gonna stick around forever. Brock is going to want to come back when the time is right and do certain things where he can make his money and somebody can benefit from it in the long run."

Reports have suggested that Cena was willing to lose to Lesnar, as he is the one leaving at the end of the year, and Lesnar's win was meant to make him look as strong as possible.