WWE Hall Of Famer Torrie Wilson Reflects On Who Didn't Like Her In Women's Locker Room

In the early-to-mid 2000's, the state of the women's locker room in WWE was vastly different than it is today. It was less about what you could do between the ropes, and more about the sex appeal that you possessed.

One of the performers who had no shortage of the latter was Torrie Wilson, who came over to WWE following the promotion's purchase of WCW in 2001.

For those wondering what happened to Torrie Wilson, she recently made an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show." The WWE Hall of Famer talked about the temperature of the locker room post-WCW invasion.

"Back then, you have all these people in WWE that are probably wondering if they're gonna have their job for much longer because of this influx of WCW people that just came in. You know, I heard all of these horror stories about some of the hazing that people have gotten. So, I was just like, push through the shyness and make sure everyone knows you appreciate them and you're glad to be there."

When Helwani followed up by asking if she experienced any hazing during her time in WWE, Wilson says she had a mostly positive experience, but mentioned a couple of names.

"I mean, a little in the girl's locker room. Deborah didn't like me. I think she thought I was after her guy, which I wasn't, but she seemed to think I was. Lita, too. She took a long while to warm up. We had to shoot a pay-per-view poster together. I was like, 'hi Lita,' she didn't even say hi back. She didn't talk to me all day. But now, God, I love her, I love her to death now."

During the hour-plus interview, Wilson also discussed whether she would fit in today's women's locker room and the diminished role of the female valet in today's wrestling.

