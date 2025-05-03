Whatever Happened To WWE Diva Torrie Wilson?

When the female WWE Superstars of the modern era credit stars from the past as inspirations and influences, one name that routinely pops up in conversation is Torrie Wilson. A member of the WWE locker room throughout the entirety of the company's "Ruthless Aggression" era of the 2000s, Wilson became one of the most popular women in the entire company and is still fondly remembered to this day.

Due to the fact that women's wrestling wasn't the priority when Wilson was part of the company, she was sadly a part of an era where most of her memorable moments involved storylines that saw her regularly taking her clothes off, her father being killed while sleeping with Dawn Marie, and virtually anything that didn't involve any actual in-ring action. That is a shame considering that Wilson has taken her own athleticism and fitness, and used it to her advantage in recent years.

These days, you still regularly find Wilson on social media as she is now a full-time online fitness instructor, as well being a blogger and influencer with over one million Instagram followers. She posts almost daily on her Instagram page, documenting her day-to-day like, as well as promoting and selling lifestyle products on her self-made Shop My page. Taking fitness advice over the internet might not be for everyone, but Wilson has been high respected within her new industry, even being inducted into the Tri-Fitness Hall of Fame in 2012, a full 14 years after winning the Miss Galaxy competition.

Wilson is also one of many former, and current, wrestlers who have since joined Cameo, where she has amassed nearly 250 five star reviews from those who have purchased personal messages from the former WWE star, who will do anything from motivational messages and giving advice to roasting her fans and wishing them a happy birthday.