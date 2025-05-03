Whatever Happened To WWE Diva Torrie Wilson?
When the female WWE Superstars of the modern era credit stars from the past as inspirations and influences, one name that routinely pops up in conversation is Torrie Wilson. A member of the WWE locker room throughout the entirety of the company's "Ruthless Aggression" era of the 2000s, Wilson became one of the most popular women in the entire company and is still fondly remembered to this day.
Due to the fact that women's wrestling wasn't the priority when Wilson was part of the company, she was sadly a part of an era where most of her memorable moments involved storylines that saw her regularly taking her clothes off, her father being killed while sleeping with Dawn Marie, and virtually anything that didn't involve any actual in-ring action. That is a shame considering that Wilson has taken her own athleticism and fitness, and used it to her advantage in recent years.
These days, you still regularly find Wilson on social media as she is now a full-time online fitness instructor, as well being a blogger and influencer with over one million Instagram followers. She posts almost daily on her Instagram page, documenting her day-to-day like, as well as promoting and selling lifestyle products on her self-made Shop My page. Taking fitness advice over the internet might not be for everyone, but Wilson has been high respected within her new industry, even being inducted into the Tri-Fitness Hall of Fame in 2012, a full 14 years after winning the Miss Galaxy competition.
Wilson is also one of many former, and current, wrestlers who have since joined Cameo, where she has amassed nearly 250 five star reviews from those who have purchased personal messages from the former WWE star, who will do anything from motivational messages and giving advice to roasting her fans and wishing them a happy birthday.
Torrie Wilson Still Appears in WWE Sporadically
During a 2024 interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wilson admitted that the reason she asked for her release from WWE in 2008 was due to her persistent back injuries that ultimately caused her to retire mere days after being granted her release. However, retirements in wrestling never fully stick, and Wilson is no different as she has made a number of appearances for WWE since her initial release.
In fact, just over a year after her release, she was brought back for WrestleMania 25 to compete in the "25 Years of WrestleMania" battle royal, which was designed to crown Miss WrestleMania, but was won by Santino Marella. She would later pop up in the crowd of WrestleMania 28, where she was seen next to her then boyfriend, former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, with whom she would break up two years later.
Once women's wrestling got a more prominent role in WWE in the late 2010s, Wilson would begin making more appearances for the company, including a cameo at the 25th Anniversary of "WWE Raw" in January 2018, competing in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match later that same month, and competing in a battle royal at that year's Evolution premium live event, the first all-female PLE in WWE history.
In 2019, Wilson's contributions to WWE were honored by the company when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. It was a bittersweet moment for the former WWE diva as she was inducted by her close friend Stacy Keibler (who Wilson would induct into the Hall of Fame four years later), and proclaimed that she was very proud to be a big part of many fans puberty, which got her a standing ovation from everyone, including the wrestlers. However, the induction would take place just two days after WIlson's father Al, who died in storyline back in 2003, died in real life.