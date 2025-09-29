Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Says He's In Talks To Play Classic Horror Role

Although he's no longer under contract with WWE, Braun Strowman (AKA Adam Scherr) is staying busy with his own travel show and a role in the upcoming horror movie "Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon." If Scherr is to be believed, that may be the tip of the iceberg. While speaking with Collider to promote his upcoming movie, Scherr stated that he might suit up as one of the most iconic horror villains of the last 50 years.

"If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next [Jason] Voorhees," Strowman said.

The former Wyatt Family wrestler stated that there have been talks between himself, his agency, and people that he knows, but it's unclear if the aforementioned people are connected to the Friday the 13th franchise and its casting. He noted that he'd happily get rid of his beard to land the role.

There hasn't been a new entry in the Friday the 13th series since 2009, marking the longest gap in the franchise's 45-year history. Right now, a prequel series called "Crystal Lake" is in production for Peacock, reportedly set to focus on Pamela Voorhees, Jason's mother. If Strowman or another adult is cast in the role for that show, it will likely be limited to flash-forward sequences while most of the series plays out with Jason as a child. However, there is also a new Friday the 13th film in development, potentially giving Strowman or someone else an opportunity to don Voorhees' iconic hockey mask.