Hulk Hogan's WCW 'Twin' Was Real — Here's The Truth

After riding a massive wave of success throughout the 1980s, Hulk Hogan was assumed by many to be a lifelong WWE performer. Hogan was so associated with the brand that the company's foremost competition, WCW, featured a character specifically meant to poke fun at The Hulkster: Randy Hogan.

The company debuted Randy in 1988, sporting a handlebar moustache just like his namesake. While not a spitting image of the megastar, Randy resembled Hulk enough to make the joke obvious, especially with the facial hair. While the real Hogan was still at the top of the card in WWE, Randy was an enhancement wrestler in WCW, with his sole job being to make other performers look good. Over the course of a year, he gave wins to wrestlers like Mike Rotunda, Steve Williams, Rick Steiner, and Dustin Rhodes in singles and tag matches.

WWE's Vince McMahon must've liked something in what he saw, as he signed Randy to a contract in 1989. Rather than continuing his Hogan gimmick, however, Randy wrestled there as Scott Colton (coincidentally the real name of future wrestler Colt Cabana). Randy would revive the Hogan name when he returned to WCW a few years later, but that run didn't last long, as he was winding down his time in the business and the company would soon sign the real Hogan.

As for what Hulk thought about his "twin" in WCW, Randy claimed in a 2022 interview that he'd heard from Hogan's close friend Jimmy Hart that Hogan had no problem with the gimmick, primarily because Randy had done nothing to tarnish Hogan's name or reputation.