Bryan Danielson Thinks AEW All Out Opponents Have A Lot In Common

As Bryan Danielson transitions from a full-time performer to a commentator and ambassador for AEW, he has been busy doing the media rounds to talk about his promotion. Most recently, he was discussing AEW: All Out, which took place on September 20th in Toronto, featuring a stack card.

During the buildup to the event, "The American Dragon" was a guest on Z100 to promote All Out. He highlighted a particular match that he was looking forward to.

"One of the other ones that I'm really excited to see is Eddie Kingston coming back and wrestling Big Bill. I've known Eddie for a really long time. I admire Eddie a lot in the sense that he's had a lot of mental health struggles. He wrote this great article for The Player's Tribune a couple of years ago. And I don't think he realizes this, but I think he has the ability to positively impact people with his story."

Kingston has a documented history of mental health issues that he has been able to channel into his raw, authentic presentation as a performer. Danielson goes on to mention that Big Bill has also struggled with issues of his own.

"And I think it's probably less well-known than Eddie's, but Big Bill has a very similar story. I think he's talked about some of the struggles he had in WWE, and I was wrestling him when he had some of those struggles, and to see his growth, not only as a performer, but as a human being, I'm really excited for this match and I'm really happy for both guys."

Eddie Kingston defeated Big Bill at the event in Toronto and seemed to foreshadow an alliance with Hook moving forward.

