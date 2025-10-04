Toni Storm Says She Had 'Complete Creative Freedom' In WWE, But AEW Is Different

"Timeless" Toni Storm is one of the few performers who undeniably benefited from transitioning from WWE to AEW. In her current promotion, Storm is the preeminent female wrestler and has displayed some of the most creative character work in all of wrestling. While many wrestlers who have worked for both promotions have said that WWE is a well-oiled machine and AEW is a more lax working environment, Storm had some interesting counters to that.

The AEW stalwart reflects on her time in WWE with MVP on his "Marking Out" podcast and her contrarian take on her creative freedom in WWE.

"In the WWE, I don't think I was told what to do enough. I wasn't told to do anything actually," Storm said. "In regards to a character, I mean they would write promos, but I just kind of did it. Nobody told me anything, I kept my name the whole time, I had complete creative freedom to be honest. I saw where others didn't, they would be given things. I don't know, it's a difficult thing to grasp."

Storm contrasts that experience with the one that she has had in AEW.

"In AEW, I can have ideas and input, but it's all very hard to explain the inner workings, isn't it? There's so many moving parts. It's not like, just turn up, and this is your script, this is what you will say, it's a lot more complex than that I find."

It's clear that Storm is beyond happy with her time in AEW. She recently called Tony Khan "the nicest f*****' guy ever."

