WWE HOFer: ESPN Writer Who Gave Wrestlepalooza A Bad Grade Would Be Fired In Vince Era

WWE legend JBL has discussed the criticisms around the Wrestlepalooza PLE, particularly from ESPN.

While speaking on "Something to Wrestle," the veteran star hit out at critics and reviewers, asserting that some are consistently negative.

"I saw some of the negative stuff out there. I think, you know, people love to be negative in their reviews," he said. "And I just think that's what people ... you know, you sound smart when you're negative. You don't sound smart when you're positive."

One of the negative reviews came from an ESPN journalist's report on the news platform, which received a C grade, a result many found surprising, given that the show was broadcast on their network. JBL feels that this wouldn't have happened under Vince McMahon, and the writer in question may have already been fired.

"Mr. Hale [the ESPN journalist] would be looking for a new job," said JBL when asked what McMahon's reaction would've been to the grade. "There's no doubt about it, and that's what should happen. Look, you're writing for a platform that you spent hundreds of millions of dollars on this product, and you're bashing the product. I just don't think that's well thought through. You know, I don't think that's the place for it. Mr. Hale has a right to say whatever the heck he wants and, you know, it's his prerogative. But when you're writing about the first show and you're writing for it on the company that's paid hundreds of millions of dollars and you undermine the very product that they're paying hundreds of millions of dollars for because your opinion is that it wasn't an A-level show, it was a C-level show, I doesn't seem like that person has much job security."

The WWE legend believes that matches or wrestlers can be criticized, but panning the entire show wasn't a good look for either ESPN or WWE.