Sol Ruca On Potential Main-Roster Call-Up From NXT: 'I Trust WWE In Their Timing'

One of the most impressive female wrestlers on "WWE NXT" following the COVID-19 pandemic has been none other than Sol Ruca, whose high-flying ability and underdog spirit has made her one of the top stars on the brand today. At just 26 years of age, Ruca has captured the NXT Women's North American Championship and the WWE Women's Speed Championship in her three years with the company, but her success hasn't resulted in a main roster call up just yet. Although many believed Ruca would've received more opportunities on the main roster by now, she recently told "Going Ringside" that she's satisfied with competing on the developmental brand and is confident that WWE will call her up when the time is right.

"I completely trust them in their timing, you know? I'm not trying to rush my career by any means. Obviously, all of us want to get to the main roster as quick as possible, but I'm completely content being in NXT. I'm completely content doing my stuff with Zaria. We're having so much fun right now. I definitely have so much more to learn and I think when the time is right, it'll be."

In the build to WWE Evolution this past July, Ruca got her first chance to shine on the main roster when she debuted on "WWE SmackDown" in a Fatal Four Way Match against Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez and Kairi Sane. Since then, Ruca hasn't returned to the blue brand, but hopefully in four months she'll find herself a spot in the Women's Royal Rumble, a match she's yet to participate in thus far.

