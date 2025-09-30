Bayley Freaks Out Over WWE Raw Graphic

Last Monday, Bayley returned to in-ring action after having introduced a split personality character over the past several weeks, as she defeated Roxanne Perez on "WWE Raw." However, ahead of her match with Raquel Rodriguez last night, WWE's graphic design team created a new matchup render for Bayley, who was outraged by how she looked on television, as she took to social media following "Raw" to express her frustration.

AND WHOSE 🫏🫏🫏 AM I WHOOPIN FOR PUTTING THIS UP?!?!!!!!!! COME ON I GOT FRIENDS WATCHING ME ON NETFLIX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/k6bOeBlz54 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 30, 2025

Bayley then shared messages from her friends who were watching "Raw" on Netflix, as they hilariously teased the four-time Women's WWE Champion after viewing her new render.

OKAY YOU GUYS ARE GETTING OUT OF CONTROL!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zsWOMdUQY8 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 30, 2025

Bayley also might've not been in the best mood when she noticed her new picture and was receiving messages from her friends, as she failed to defeat Rodriquez yesterday. That said, things between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria seem to be trending in the right direction, with "The Role Model" somewhat embracing the former Women's Intercontinental Champion this week rather than lashing out on her like she has before. Since returning, Bayley has both acted like Valkyria's best friend and her worst enemy, having wanted her support during matches, but also pointing the blame towards her direction whenever she gets upset. With Bayley's attitude seeming to change during each episode of "Raw," it remains to be seen if she'll continue to be friends with Valkyria, or once again make her the scapegoat for her own issues.