AEW's Ricochet Says He Knew He Was Done With WWE Before He Met Samantha Irvin

Former WWE star Ricochet debuted in AEW last year at All In. His move came as a surprise to many, as he started to gain some momentum in early 2024 and his real-life relationship with then ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, was publicly acknowledged on WWE programming.

However, it appears that Ricochet was never interested in re-signing with WWE. Ricochet was a guest on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he talked about his mentality toward the end of his run in WWE.

"When I first met Sam, I had about two years left on my contract. I was in a place where it was like, I'm just gonna do whatever they want me to do, they want to give me a promo that's in highlighter, like this is what you have to say, then okay I'm gonna say it. I'm gonna go out there, make this guy look good, boom boom boom, and then at the end of the contract, I'm gonna be done."

The high flyer then gave an example of how he was feeling during his time in WWE.

"One night, I went into John Laurinatis' office and I said, I would rather go to the independent scene and get however much money I would make doing that than to come back here next week," Ricochet said. "I was telling them all my downers and felt things weren't going to change and I'm not even gonna be able to develop a character because I'm not given time to develop. And he was like, 'oh, okay, well we were thinking about making you the Intercontinental Champion. Is that something you're interested in?' I was like, no, you can still tell them that I want to leave. Thank you though, I appreciate it."

Ricochet also spoke about why his now wife, Samantha Irvin, left the WWE as well.

