Big E Expects This Young Star To Hold A World Title In WWE Within 5 Years

When Dominik Mysterio first came on the scene as an on-screen character in WWE, the term nepotism was thrown around wrestling circles. After all, it looked very clear that he had no right being on the main roster in WWE, both from a physical standpoint and a charisma perspective. However, it goes to show how quickly turning on your own deadbeat father can make you into a superstar.

Once Mysterio joined The Judgment Day, his career ascended rapidly. He became someone that fans couldn't take their eyes off. But even then, it felt like he was a fun, comedy act that had his place on the roster but still would never be taken seriously.

However, those deafening boos that used to follow Mysterio in every arena he stepped foot in, have started to turn to cheers of support. And the thought of Mysterio as a future World Champion is no longer absurd.

Big E was on the "Raw Recap" show on WWE's YouTube channel where he spoke about the seriousness of his claim that Mysterio could be a World Champion in the near future.

"The thought of putting the label 'future world champion' on Dominik Mysterio three years ago, four years ago, laughable, I'd laugh you out the building. But now, is this outside the realm of possibility? Not at all ... In fact, I would be surprised if Dominik Mysterio doesn't hold a world championship within the next five years."

Mysterio retained his Intercontinental Championship on "Raw" last week by defeating Rusev.

