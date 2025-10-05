AEW's Samoa Joe Names Best Talkers In Wrestling

Throughout the past few years, many current and retired stars are often asked for their Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers during interviews or on podcasts, but ranking the best talkers in the business is another topic that has been popular as of late. During his career, AEW star Samoa Joe has always been good at making his skills on the mic shine as bright as his talent in the ring, and in a recent appearance on the "The F Y'all Podcast," he listed his top three most gifted talkers in professional wrestling history.

"I think Dusty [Rhodes] paints probably the most vivid, wild picture you can do for promos. I think Dusty's on there. I think Steve Austin isn't talked about enough. When you talk about realism and why he was magnetic, it was because Steve was talking about whipping your ass like how people would whip your ass would talk ... it resonated and I think that was good too. It's hard to go down to three, but like I said, you brought up Jake [Roberts] and I think Jake when it comes to the mastery of tone and grabbing attention, it's really difficult to beat Jake."

In addition to Rhodes, Austin and Roberts, wrestlers such as Ric Flair, The Rock and John Cena are often referred to when speaking about the greatest promo workers of all time. Today, stars like Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk and Toni Storm are regarded as some of the most talented talkers in the industry.

