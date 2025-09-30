Konnan Says WWE Needs To Give This Deserving Star A World Title Run

Over the past two years, Drew McIntyre has been in constant pursuit of being world champion in WWE, and though he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship, his reign would only last five minutes due to Damian Priest's Money In The Bank cash-in. Since then, he's battled with the likes of CM Punk and Damian Priest on his way to earning himself title matches, but every time he gets an opportunity to become world champion, he never seems to emerge victorious. Earlier this month, McIntyre failed to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza, and according to former WCW star Konnan, "The Scottish Warrior" has put in the work to deserve the title around his waist for an extended period of time.

"I just think he loses too much when he's going for the title. They need to give it to him and give him a good run. I mean, he deserves it. He's great on the mic. He's great in the ring ... it's incredible to me Disco, and maybe to you too, how much this guy loses and he still stays over and interesting."

Despite his WrestleMania 40 victory souring quickly, McIntyre claimed on "Notsam Wrestling" last year that he still looks back on the moment fondly, especially since he had the opportunity to capture the title in front of fans, unlike his first WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 36 in the Performance Center.

