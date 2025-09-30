Bully Ray Has Never Been Happier To See Someone Lose Than This WWE NXT No Mercy Match

This past Saturday, WWE held its NXT No Mercy PLE, headlined by Oba Femi defending the NXT Championship against Ricky Saints. After 263 days, Femi's reign finally came to an end when Saints pinned the champion following a Tornado DDT off the ropes. Reacting to the show on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray couldn't contain his excitement for the title change.

"I don't think I've ever been so excited about somebody losing a match," Bully said. "I'm assuming that this means bigger and better things are on the horizon for Oba."

Bully went on to praise Femi, not only for his physical attributes but also his professionalism and ability to get his points across. Bully seems to believe now is the right time to bring Femi up to the main roster, with the wrestler having spent the last three years in NXT. Along with Femi, Bully believes another former NXT Champion deserves a call-up: Trick Williams.

"They just look like what pro wrestlers are supposed to look like, in my opinion," Bully continued. "Oba and Trick are very big, they're very muscular. They're manly-looking men who, when they hit each other, you can almost feel it sitting at home."

In Bully's estimation, Femi has the potential of a young Brock Lesnar or John Cena, with the added benefit of having spent three years developing before hitting either of the two main shows. Now, it remains to be seen if he can rise to the same level of stardom as either man.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.