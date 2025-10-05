Ricochet Compares AEW Run To WWE, Says He Was Supposed To Join 'Another Group'

It's been a little over a year since Ricochet made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at AEW All In London 2024, and the former WWE Superstar has cemented himself as one of AEW's top stars since arriving. A large reason for that is down to his heel turn in early 2025 which has allowed him to explore his character in ways he couldn't in WWE. During a recent interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Ricochet revealed that his run in AEW is going so well that plans for him to join one of the company's factions was actually scrapped.

"I was always supposed to turn heel. We had other plans with like another group, I don't want to give too much away, but we had other plans before I even debuted we had a trajectory of where I was going to go, but then like what happened, it was so good the way it was going that we stuck with Ricochet just being like a solo thing because it was just going so good." MVP recently revealed to Ricochet that he wanted him to join The Hurt Syndicate once they arrived in AEW in late 2024, but decided not to explore that option further due to what Ricochet was doing on his own.

Ricochet explained that the plan was to always try and have good matches, showing the world that he could still compete at the highest level despite being 22 years into his career. With that said, Ricochet had always wanted to make a shift with his character where he was able to showcase more of his personality, and that feels like he has been doing some of the best work of his career since joining AEW.

"I think just honestly being free to try things, being–and not that I was never free to try things [in WWE], I was always free to try things. But also having, you know, the backing of where you work helping you get to where you want to go also I think helps a lot."

