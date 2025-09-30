Bully Ray Questions The Optics From WWE Raw Main Event Segment

The feud between The Vision and The Usos continued in the main event of "WWE Raw" this week with Jimmy and Jey Uso taking on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tornado tag match. At one point, The Vision stablemates seemed on the verge of victory as Reed prepared to crush the twin brothers, who were stacked on top of one another, with a Tsunami. However, before he could, a returning Roman Reigns struck Reed and Breakker with a steel chair, giving Jimmy and Jey time to recover and double team Breakker for the win. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray questioned the circumstances surrounding Reigns' return.

"Why did the babyfaces need help to win the match?" Ray asked, rhetorically, before pointing out that Reed and Breakker, the heels, were likely about to legitimately defeat Jimmy and Jey, the babyfaces in the match, with a Tsunami. Still, Ray believes this creative angle should have had even more layers.

"Not only are these the babyfaces, this is one of the most accomplished tag teams in the history of WWE that now needed the help of big cousin Roman Reigns because they were getting their ass kicked in the agreed upon match. I just wish that there was more of a reason for Roman to come out," Ray said.

"The minute Roman comes out, I'm like why is he coming out now? He's coming out to help the babyfaces, but he's not righting a wrong. This is not tit for tat. It's not like we saw Seth Rollins come out or Paul Heyman jump up, or somebody come to make it a possible three-on-two where Roman music hits, now he comes to save the day."

