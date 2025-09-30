WWE HOFer Doubts HHH, AEW's Tony Khan Appreciate John Cena & Adam Copeland Shout-Outs

While John Cena has been enjoying his final pro wrestling run in WWE while old rival Adam Copeland (fka Edge) remains in AEW, both men have found ways to pay homage to one another despite not being able to share the same ring. Naturally, many fans have enjoyed the callbacks, but WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) suspects neither Triple H nor Tony Khan appreciate the nods to each other across promotions, but that he personally enjoys it.

"If I was there, if I was in charge, I probably wouldn't love it, but I'd understand it," JBL said during a recent episode of "Something To Wrestle." "I think it's awesome. I love Edge; him and Christian. Me and Ron [Simmons] worked with those guys so many times; just fantastic human beings."

Layfield noted the appeal of the cross-promotional homages, especially for the fans.

"It gets them in the ring with you; it allows them to be part of the business," he said.

Naturally, considering his own history with Cena — who won his first WWE Championship from Layfield at WrestleMania 21 in 2005 — JBL was also asked whether he'd be involved in "The Champ's" final run by attending his scheduled last match in Washington D.C.

"If I'm invited, it would be my honor to go," JBL said. "I was there, obviously, when John got his first title, and very happy for him then, very happy for him now. John is a terrific person, and he is a great representative of our business. (...) So yes, if I'm invited, I'll be there in a heartbeat."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.