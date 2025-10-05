Jimmy Uso Thinks Jey Uso Has Been Acting Like Former WWE Champion

The on-screen relationship between Jimmy and Jey Uso has been rocky lately, particularly due to the latter disapproving of the former's recent efforts to help LA Knight. Through their disagreements, Jimmy has also compared Jey's actions to the previous ones of their cousin Roman Reigns, such as suggesting that everyone "acknowledge" him and maintaining control over allies.

"He's acting like Roman Reigns," Jimmy said on "WWE Raw Recap." "We all three grew up together and we take to heart what Big Uce says, even the bad, though. But I feel like my brother is trying to be exactly that. I think that he thinks he needs to one up all of us. I think that's changing him because he's got tunnel vision and it's like he's lost in the sauce. We gotta get him back because it's already took flight. He's already in a different headspace, and that's dangerous."

While unsure if it is a detriment or a benefit, Jimmy further noted that a Roman Reigns-like attitude does come at a cost. "Whether it's through your vibes with your relationship with people or with your brothers, he ain't the same bro," Jimmy said of Jey. "He ain't the same Uce out there, I'm telling you. I know it for a fact. What's happening is clouded."

Earlier this week, Reigns returned to WWE television to help Jimmy and Jey amidst their tornado tag match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on "WWE Raw." With it, Jimmy and Jey were able to double team Breakker for a victory while Reed lay dazed from a steel chair shot from Reigns.

